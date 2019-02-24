USAfrica: Despite INEC’s warning, Atiku, Fani-Kayode project PDP on path to presidential victory

Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party in the 2019 election and former Vice President of Nigeria has projected, a few minutes ago Sunday February 24, 2019, that he is on course to presidential victory — arising from yesterday’s election.

“With strong shares of the vote in South-South, South-East as well as an increased share in South-West and North-Central, are very pleased with the progress the PDP has made. We look forward to sharing some exciting news in other parts of the country very soon, which will confound all the armchair pundits”, he argued.

He added that “I am familiar with how brazen and the complete lack of shame the APC can exhibit, but even I was shocked to witness just how low they went last night by accusing the PDP of ‘recruiting armed thugs’ to do just that. Why would we want to do that when we are winning?”

“Furthermore I would like to say how proud I was of the PDP supporters who conducted themselves so peacefully despite the significant provocations and threats of violence, removal and burning of ballot boxes and the likes. General Buhari you have promised our people and the world that you would conduct ‘free, fair and credible elections’ so please call off the wilder elements within your party and deliver on your promise.” The statement was signed by Atiku’s Special Assistant On Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

On his own projection of the February 23 votes, PDP chieftain and public affairs commentator Femi Fani-Kayode asserted Atiku is winning “hands down.”

The INEC, at the time of this report, has not declared a winner.