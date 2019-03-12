USAfrica: Ihedioha stuns AA, APC, APGA to win Imo Governorship

Special to USAfrica [Houston] USAfricaonline.com

Emeka Ihedioha, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship polls in Imo, has emerged winner of the election.

Prof. Francis Otonta, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final results at the Imo governorship election collation centre in Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday. “I hereby declare that Emeka Ihedioha, having satisfied all the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes has won the election and is hereby returned,” INEC’s Prof. Otonta said about the recipient of the USAfrica 20th anniversary International Legislator of the Year 2012 award.

Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, won in 11 of the 27 Local Government Area, polling a total 273,404 votes to defeat his closest contender, Mr Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) who won in 10 LGAs and scored 190,364 votes.

Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker Hon. Emeka-Ihedioha_wt_US Congressman Al Green_USAfrica-Best-of-Africa awards May 2012-Houston

Other participants in the 70-man Imo gubernatorial contest include Mr Ifeanyi Araraume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a former senator who had 114,676 votes, winning in four LGAs.

APC’s Hope Uzodinma, a serving Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district garnered 96,458 votes and won in two LGAs to take the fourth position.

A former governor of Imo, Mr Ikedi Ohakim of the Accord Party, who polled 6,846 votes to trail alongside others, did not win in any of the council areas.

A total of 739,474 votes were cast with 25,130 of the votes rejected while 714,344 were valid.

Otonta, who is the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike thanked INEC officials, political party agents, security operatives and journalists for their patriotic commitment to national assignment. NAN/USAfrica