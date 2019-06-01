Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has made his first key appointments.

As reflected in the statement sent to USAfrica international magazine Houston and USAfricaonline.com, they include:

1. Hon. Uche Onyeagucha – Secretary to the State Government (SSG)

2. Chief Chris Okewulonu – Chief of Staff (COS)

3. Barr. Chima Nwana – Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS)

4. Chief Chinemerem Madu- Chief of Protocol (COP)

Hon. Onyeagucha, a lawyer, studied at the University of Calabar as well as Rivers State University of Science and Technology where he graduated with degrees in History and Law respectively. He certificates in foreign institutions.

He was a member of the House of Representatives (2003 – 2007), where he represented Owerri Federal Constituency, a pro-democracy campaigner and ardent human rights activist. . He has held the position of Special Adviser on Policy and Strategic Matters to the Imo State Governor. He was one of the leaders of Campaign for Democracy, Democratic Alternative, Civil Liberties Organization and United Action for Democracy that led to the return of democracy in 1999.

Chief Okewulonu, a legal Practitioner by training has held key positions of trust in government. He was a member of Imo House of Assembly, former Hon. Commissioner in the state, former Secretary to Imo State Government. He was later appointed the Federal Commissioner, representing the South East in Fiscal Responsibility Commission Abuja. He was the Director General, Ihedioha Campaign Organization (2013 – 2015) and a tested and experienced public administrator. He hails from Obowo LGA.

Barr. Nwana was trained in the leading institutions, including the University of Nigeria ,(LL.B) Thames Valley University U.K.,(Post Graduate Certificate) the Management School London, ILO Training Institute, Turin Italy etc. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators ICMC, Maritime Law Consultant, Chartered Mediator and governance expert.

He has diverse public service experience, previously serving variously as Special Assistant to the Federal Ministers of Commerce & Industry as well as Employment, Labour & Productivity. He has also been a member of key Federal Government Committees including Presidential Committee on Maritime Security, Ministerial Committee on Cabotage, Trade Policy Review and Ministerial Committee on National Transport Commission etc. He hails from Ideato North LGA.

Chief Chinemerem Madu holds a B.Sc and MBA Degrees from the University of Lagos. He was the 2nd Best Graduating Student (MBA 2006) and President, MBA Students’ Association.

He became the PDP Chairman, Ezinihitte LGA,in 2009, and was re-elected in 2016, a position he holds till date.

He also has robust experience from his stint in the banking sector and at various levels of corporate executive management

Expectedly, they will bring their vast experience to bear in their respective positions.

The statement Chibuike Onyeukwu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. June 1, 2019