USAfrica: Painful rescue, 8 dead, 37 survive collapsed school building in Lagos

Men carry a boy who was rescued at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, Nigeria March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

At 4.28 am Lagos on Thursday March 14, 2019, the time of this USAfricaonline.com report on yesterday’s collapsed school building in Lagos with many children: 37 persons have been rescued and 8 persons are dead.

According to the Governor of Lagos, the landlord should be held responsible for the tragedy. He added “The state government will take care of the hospital bills. I commiserate with families that lost their dear ones in the building.”

Regarding the age profiles of the victims, the National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye stated the agency does not, yet, know how many of the dead or rescued are children at the three-story school building.