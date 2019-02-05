By CHIDO NWANGWU

Special to USAfrica [Houston]



Davido at The O2



In the after glow of his January 27, 2019 record-breaking performance at The O2 Arena in London, the Nigerian-American, young, vibrant and swag rich superstar Davido has set his focus on holding another triumphant show at New York’s iconic sports and entertainment emporium called the Madison Square Garden (MSG).

According to USAfricaonline.com source in the Davido/DMW operations, they will prefer a summer 2019 show at the MSG — where the likes of the great Mohammed Ali, Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Jay Z, Alicia Keys, and many others have performed.

At The O2, Davido (David Adeleke) achieved what no other continental African artiste has done: sell virtually all 20,000 tickets in the prime location where the very best in the creative, theatrical and musical performance prove their mettle.

While I will note that Davido is not going to be voted vocalist/singer of the year, he’s a total, compelling performing, high-energy superstar with a very engaging, strategic mind.

The first time I met Davido was on July 6, 2013 in Houston; he walked over to congratulate me on receiving the Multimedia Leadership award from the Nigeria Reunion Corporation.

Davido and USAfrica Publisher Dr. Chido Nwangwu, July 6, 2013

I believe that, into this first quarter of 2019, the hit-maker of ‘Aye’, ‘Dami Duro’, ‘FIA’, ‘If’, ‘Fall’, ‘Assurance’ and several collabo jams, has become Nigeria’s number 1 international breakthrough superstar!