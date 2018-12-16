CHIDO
USAfrica: Buhari-‘Jubril from Sudan’ line on tonight’s U.S.A SNL show
By Chido Nwangwu @usafricalive @Chido247
The #1 weekend show in the United States of America, Saturday Night Live, has broadcast a humorous news update on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that he is Buhari and not someone from Sudan.
By raising the fictional and false rumor last week, Buhari extended the mileage of the tale.
IPOB’s leader Nnamdi Kanu who has championed and focused on the fictional tale that the ‘real’ Buhari had died has millions of Nigerians wondering who to believe in the cascading currents of propaganda. *Chido is the Founder & Publisher of USAfrica multimedia networks Houston.
Exclusive: Court nullification of APGA Senate primary, Chidolue tells USAfrica it’s “a great day in Anambra against impunity.”
The Senate seat for the Anambra State South zone took a new twist in the Abuja high court, earlier today.
The billionaire businessman who bagged the All Progressives Grand Alliance ticket through the controversial primary elections, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has seen his electoral plans nullified, unless he secures a favorable appeal.
The court’s decision is in response to the lawsuit/pleadings to the court by one of the APGA candidates for the Senate seat, attorney OJ Chidolue (Oduma Nnewi, the 2nd).
In an exclusive chat with USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com Publisher Chido Nwangwu, the plaintiff Dr. Chidolue called it “a great day for justice and democracy in Anambra against impunity. You already know my position remains that everyone must follow the rule of law in order for us to have a better society. Also, this court, this judge reinforced my confidence in our judicial system.”
The Judge condemned what he assessed to be unethical conduct by the party leadership for giving Nicholas Ukachukwu the certificate of Return dated October 3, 2018 —which was the same day of the alleged controversial, violent and disputed APGA primaries.
Chidolue, former executive director of operations and regulatory services (south east – south south zone) of the Nigerian Ports Authority, is from a lineage of public service, successful businessman and a forensic accountant.*For the purposes of full disclosure, since 1994, attorney Chidolue has been a member of the editorial Advisory board of USAfrica The Newspaper and USAfricaonline.com
USAfrica: Buhari to debate Atiku, Moghalu on January 19; rising Sowore not listed
As the countdown to the February 2019 presidential elections in Africa’s most populated country continues, Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) have announced the “names of political parties” that they have pre-qualified to participate in the 2019 vice presidential and presidential debates.
The Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Eddie Emesiri, listed the parties as the following: Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).
The Presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019 while the VP debate will be in Abuja on Friday, December 14, 2018.
President Buhari, a retired army general who does not warm up to contrary even if helpful views, USAfrica notes, will have the opportunity of counterpoint exchanges with his 2015 former ally Atiku Abubakar, and especially from the former deputy Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.
Significantly, the debate excludes Omoyele Sowore, the activist-journalist and young candidate who is among the top canvassers and most travelled candidates (inside and outside Nigeria) in search of votes. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica [Houston] and USAfricaonline.com
https://usafricaonline.com/2018/05/19/usafrica-why-saharareporters-sowores-disrupt-the-nigerian-system-message-is-gaining-momentum-by-chido-nwangwu/
Global Terrorism Index ranks Nigeria, Somalia and Egypt among the worst hit.
The Global Terrorism Index for 2018 has been released by the Institute for Economics and Peace, which recorded 3 African countries of Nigeria, Somalia and Egypt among the worst hit. Iraq’s almost daily blasts placed it at the top, followed by Afghanistan, Nigeria, Syria, and Pakistan.
The GTI found that “the global impact from terrorism is on the decline, it also shows that terrorism is still widespread, and even getting worse in some regions.”
The United States is at number 20.
The Index ranked 138 countries based on the severity of terror attacks throughout 2017, and found that “The total number of deaths fell by 27 percent between 2016 and 2017, with the largest falls occurring in Iraq and Syria. The overall trend of a decline in the number of deaths caused by acts of terror reflects the increased emphasis placed on countering terrorism around the world since the surge in violence in 2013.”
“In the Maghreb and Sahel regions of Northern Africa, there has been a resurgence of terrorist activity in the past two years, most notably of al-Qa’ida. As of March 2018 there were more than 9,000 members of terrorist groups active in the region, mostly concentrated in Libya and Algeria,” it noted.
The GTI assessed the total global economic impact of terrorism at almost $52 billion.
USAfricaonline.com notes that the attacks by Nigeria’s Boko Haram and its affiliates mainly in the north east and exponential rise in the violence unleashed by the Fulani herdsmen negatively affected the country. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247
USAfrica: Buhari to debate Atiku, Moghalu on January 19; rising Sowore not listed
Nigeria wins Women’s African Cup of Nations via penalties
Global Terrorism Index ranks Nigeria, Somalia and Egypt among the worst hit.
-
Exclusive: Court nullification of APGA Senate primary, Chidolue tells USAfrica it’s “a great day in Anambra against impunity.”