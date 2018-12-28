CHIDO
Nigeria’s ex-President Shagari, overthrown by Buhari, is dead at 93
Nigeria’s former president of Nigeria (1979-1983), Alhaji Shehu Shagari, has died at the the age of 93, his grandson Bello Shagari confirmed on Twitter, today Friday December 28, 2018:
“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja.”
Shagari, elected sixth president under the banner of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), was overthrown in a military coup which imposed incumbent/current leader of Nigeria, then Brigadier-General Muhammadu Buhari, as a draconian dictator. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247
CHIDO
USAfrica: Buhari-‘Jubril from Sudan’ line on tonight’s U.S.A SNL show
By Chido Nwangwu @usafricalive @Chido247
The #1 weekend show in the United States of America, Saturday Night Live, has broadcast a humorous news update on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that he is Buhari and not someone from Sudan.
By raising the fictional and false rumor last week, Buhari extended the mileage of the tale.
IPOB’s leader Nnamdi Kanu who has championed and focused on the fictional tale that the ‘real’ Buhari had died has millions of Nigerians wondering who to believe in the cascading currents of propaganda. *Chido is the Founder & Publisher of USAfrica multimedia networks Houston.
CHIDO
Exclusive: Court nullification of APGA Senate primary, Chidolue tells USAfrica it’s “a great day in Anambra against impunity.”
The Senate seat for the Anambra State South zone took a new twist in the Abuja high court, earlier today.
The billionaire businessman who bagged the All Progressives Grand Alliance ticket through the controversial primary elections, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has seen his electoral plans nullified, unless he secures a favorable appeal.
The court’s decision is in response to the lawsuit/pleadings to the court by one of the APGA candidates for the Senate seat, attorney OJ Chidolue (Oduma Nnewi, the 2nd).
In an exclusive chat with USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com Publisher Chido Nwangwu, the plaintiff Dr. Chidolue called it “a great day for justice and democracy in Anambra against impunity. You already know my position remains that everyone must follow the rule of law in order for us to have a better society. Also, this court, this judge reinforced my confidence in our judicial system.”
The Judge condemned what he assessed to be unethical conduct by the party leadership for giving Nicholas Ukachukwu the certificate of Return dated October 3, 2018 —which was the same day of the alleged controversial, violent and disputed APGA primaries.
Chidolue, former executive director of operations and regulatory services (south east – south south zone) of the Nigerian Ports Authority, is from a lineage of public service, successful businessman and a forensic accountant.*For the purposes of full disclosure, since 1994, attorney Chidolue has been a member of the editorial Advisory board of USAfrica The Newspaper and USAfricaonline.com
AFRICA
USAfrica: Buhari to debate Atiku, Moghalu on January 19; rising Sowore not listed
As the countdown to the February 2019 presidential elections in Africa’s most populated country continues, Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) have announced the “names of political parties” that they have pre-qualified to participate in the 2019 vice presidential and presidential debates.
The Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Eddie Emesiri, listed the parties as the following: Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).
The Presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019 while the VP debate will be in Abuja on Friday, December 14, 2018.
President Buhari, a retired army general who does not warm up to contrary even if helpful views, USAfrica notes, will have the opportunity of counterpoint exchanges with his 2015 former ally Atiku Abubakar, and especially from the former deputy Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.
Significantly, the debate excludes Omoyele Sowore, the activist-journalist and young candidate who is among the top canvassers and most travelled candidates (inside and outside Nigeria) in search of votes. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica [Houston] and USAfricaonline.com
https://usafricaonline.com/2018/05/19/usafrica-why-saharareporters-sowores-disrupt-the-nigerian-system-message-is-gaining-momentum-by-chido-nwangwu/
Nigeria’s ex-President Shagari, overthrown by Buhari, is dead at 93
USAfrica: Developing jaw-dropping settlement, MTN South Africa to pay Nigeria only US$53.2-million (R777-million) of $8.1-billion (R118-billion) CBN fines, refunds
USAfrica: Pre-election posture? Buhari/EFCC seek extradition of Nigeria’s former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke from Britain
USAfrica: Buhari-‘Jubril from Sudan’ line on tonight’s U.S.A SNL show
Exclusive: Court nullification of APGA Senate primary, Chidolue tells USAfrica it’s “a great day in Anambra against impunity.”
USAfrica: Buhari to debate Atiku, Moghalu on January 19; rising Sowore not listed
USAfrica: Buhari-‘Jubril from Sudan’ line on tonight’s U.S.A SNL show
Nigeria wins Women’s African Cup of Nations via penalties
Global Terrorism Index ranks Nigeria, Somalia and Egypt among the worst hit.
Exclusive: Court nullification of APGA Senate primary, Chidolue tells USAfrica it’s “a great day in Anambra against impunity.”
USAfricaTV
Twitter Live
THE BOOK
Trending
-
AFRICA3 weeks ago
USAfrica: Buhari to debate Atiku, Moghalu on January 19; rising Sowore not listed
-
CHIDO2 weeks ago
USAfrica: Buhari-‘Jubril from Sudan’ line on tonight’s U.S.A SNL show
-
EDITORS PICK4 weeks ago
Nigeria wins Women’s African Cup of Nations via penalties
-
AFRICA3 weeks ago
Global Terrorism Index ranks Nigeria, Somalia and Egypt among the worst hit.
-
CHIDO2 weeks ago
Exclusive: Court nullification of APGA Senate primary, Chidolue tells USAfrica it’s “a great day in Anambra against impunity.”
-
BUSINESS2 weeks ago
USAfrica: Pre-election posture? Buhari/EFCC seek extradition of Nigeria’s former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke from Britain
-
AFRICA5 days ago
USAfrica: Developing jaw-dropping settlement, MTN South Africa to pay Nigeria only US$53.2-million (R777-million) of $8.1-billion (R118-billion) CBN fines, refunds