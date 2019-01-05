Connect with us

CHIDO

USAfrica: Petition to rename street opposite Trump Tower the Barack Obama Avenue inches to target

Published

1 min ago

on

“Evidently, the thorny, combative paths of incumbent President Donald Trump and those of his immediate predecessor Barack Obama will not only cross but may, soon, permanently face each other”, writes USAfricaonline.com Publisher Chido Nwangwu, a few minutes ago Saturday January 5, 2019.

This is as thousands of people continue to sign a new petition to rename part of New York City’s Fifth Avenue after former President Obama.

The coordinators of the popular online petition, which has more than 12,414 signatures (as at this Saturday morning), states “We need 15,000” for the renaming of the block between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan “President Barack H. Obama Avenue.”

They referenced a recent renaming of a stretch of highway in downtown Los Angeles after Obama, the 44th U.S. president.

“We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president who saved our nation from the Great Recession, achieved too many other accomplishments to list, and whose two terms in office were completely scandal free.”

CHIDO

Nigeria’s ex-President Shagari, overthrown by Buhari, is dead at 93

Published

1 week ago

on

December 28, 2018

By

Nigeria’s former president of Nigeria (1979-1983), Alhaji Shehu Shagari, has died at the the age of 93, his grandson Bello Shagari confirmed on Twitter, today Friday December 28, 2018:

“I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National hospital, Abuja.”

Shagari, elected sixth president under the banner of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), was overthrown in a military coup which imposed incumbent/current leader of Nigeria, then Brigadier-General Muhammadu Buhari, as a draconian dictator. By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

CHIDO

USAfrica: Buhari-‘Jubril from Sudan’ line on tonight’s U.S.A SNL show

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 16, 2018

By

By Chido Nwangwu @usafricalive @Chido247

The #1 weekend show in the United States of America, Saturday Night Live, has broadcast a humorous news update on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that he is Buhari and not someone from Sudan.

 By raising the fictional and false rumor last week, Buhari extended the mileage of the tale.

IPOB’s leader Nnamdi Kanu who has championed and focused on the fictional tale that the ‘real’ Buhari had died has millions of Nigerians wondering who to believe in the cascading currents of propaganda.   *Chido is the Founder & Publisher of USAfrica multimedia networks Houston. 

  

CHIDO

Exclusive: Court nullification of APGA Senate primary, Chidolue tells USAfrica it’s “a great day in Anambra against impunity.”

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 13, 2018

By

The Senate seat for the Anambra State South zone took a new twist in the Abuja high court, earlier today. 
The billionaire businessman who bagged the All Progressives Grand Alliance ticket through the controversial primary elections, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has seen his electoral plans nullified, unless he secures a favorable appeal.

The court’s decision is in response to the lawsuit/pleadings to the court by one of the APGA candidates for the Senate seat, attorney OJ Chidolue (Oduma Nnewi, the 2nd).

In an exclusive chat with USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com Publisher Chido Nwangwu, the plaintiff Dr. Chidolue called it “a great day for justice and democracy in Anambra against impunity. You already know my position remains that  everyone must follow the rule of law in order for us to have a better society. Also, this court, this judge reinforced my confidence in our judicial system.”

The Judge condemned what he assessed to be unethical conduct by the party leadership for giving Nicholas Ukachukwu the certificate of Return dated October 3, 2018 —which was the same day of the alleged controversial, violent and disputed  APGA primaries.
Chidolue,  former executive director of operations and regulatory services (south east – south south zone) of the Nigerian Ports Authority, is from a lineage of public service, successful businessman and a forensic accountant.*For the purposes of full disclosure, since 1994, attorney Chidolue has been a member of the editorial Advisory board of USAfrica The Newspaper and USAfricaonline.com

