NEWS
#BrkNEWS: 12 killed as al-Shabaab TERRORISTS bomb, gun rampage Nairobi hotel
A deadly terrorist attack unfolded a few hours ago in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi — with at least 12 persons killed and about 20 injured in the attack when al-Shabaab terrorists launched a bomb and gun rampage on the DusitD2 upscale hotel complex.
The coordinated assault began with an explosion that targeted three vehicles outside a bank, and a suicide bombing in the hotel lobby that severely wounded a number of guests, said Kenya’s national police chief, Joseph Boinnet.
Survivors reported hearing a shattering blast and saw people mowed down by gunmen as they sat in a cafe. Victims were left lying on tables, bleeding.
The devastating attack was carried out by the same terrorist organization that killed 67 people at a nearby shopping centre in 2013. USAfricaonline.com with AP/wire/report
In this still taken from security camera footage an armed attacker walks in the compound of the hotel.
NEWS
SHOWDOWN: Atiku, Ozekhome, Dickson condemn Buhari’s prosecution of Nigeria’s Chief Justice as “despotic”
Special to USAfrica (Houston) • USAfricaonline.com • @Chido247
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter N. Onnoghen, is expected to be in an unusual position, a reversal of roles whereby, on Monday January 14, 2019, he will face trial for, allegedly, failing to declare his assets, timely.
Onnoghen who has asserted his innocence has been accused of maintaining domiciliary accounts with foreign currencies in various banks, locally and outside Nigeria.
Meanwhile, Bayelsa Gov. Seriake Dickson announced that the governors from the south-south region of the country (where Onnoghen hails) summoned an emergency meeting today regarding the reported plans by the retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to remove Onnoghen as the CJN. Dickson warned that the action against the CJN was a dangerous escalation especially happening 6 weeks to the general elections.
On his part, legal scholar and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome characterized the charges against Onnoghen as politically motivated. Excerpts from his comments:
“The CJN can be removed from office either if he has been convicted or if under section 291 of the constitution, the Senate affirms a request by the President to remove him by two-third majority vote. Our system of justice being Anglo-Saxon based, which is accusatorial, meaning that the innocence of a person is presumed. It is different from the criminal justice system of the French model which is inquisitorial, wherein the guilt of an accused person is presumed. This doctrine has been encapsulated in section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, that the person’s innocence is presumed until he has been proven guilty.”
“Assuming for example that Senator Bukola Saraki had been forced to resign his office when charges were brought against him before the same Code of Conduct Tribunal almost three years ago, what would have happened and what would have been his fate when the Supreme Court eventually discharged and acquitted him of the charge, following judgments and earlier order of the Court of Appeal and the Code of Conduct Tribunal itself?”
“If you ask me, I sense serious political undertones oozing from this so-called imminent arraignment of the noble CJN. Question, when did they discover the alleged offence for which they now want to charge him on Monday?”
“Was it just yesterday, was it last week, two weeks or six months ago? The CJN has been in office now for well over one year, how come that this misconduct or whatever offence that he is being alleged, was not seen up to now?
“How come, that it is just less than 40 days to the 2019 Presidential election, when the CJN is going to play the major role in constituting the Presidential election petition tribunal, that he is being moved against?
Who is afraid of the Judiciary?
“Who is afraid of Justice Onnoghen and his impartiality and straightforwardness?
“How come we are reducing governance in Nigeria to one of impunity, one of despotism and one of absolutism.
“Don’t this people know that the world is laughing at us?
Did we not see how Dino Melaye was yanked out from police hospital and taken to DSS quarters when he had no business or case with the DSS and DSS had no case against him.
“Did they not see Dino Melaye, a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sleeping in the open yesterday?
Do they go on social media and do they watch international televisions?
“Do they know how the whole world is deriding us in this country?
That governance has been reduced to mere witch-hunt, very opaque, very unaccountable, very un-transparent and very very fascist!
Can’t they see that?”
NEWS
BrkNEWS: Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has won the Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election
Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has won the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) presidential election, according to provisional results announced by the country’s electoral commission.
“Having gained. .. 38.57 percent of the vote, Felix Tshisekedi is provisionally declared the elected president of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Corneille Nangaa, the head of the Independent National Election Commission (CENI), said late on Wednesday.
The announcement came hours after riot police deployed at the commission’s headquarters in the capital, Kinshasa, amid fears of violence due to a disputed result.
Election observers reported a number of irregularities during the long-delayed December 30 vote and the opposition alleged it was marred by fraud.
The result could lead to the country’s first democratic transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.
Losing candidates, who include businessperson Martin Fayulu and ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, can contest the results before the country’s constitutional court, which has 10 days to hear and rule on any challenges.
President Joseph Kabila is due to leave office this month after 18 years in power – and two years after the official end of his mandate. He backed Shadary, his former interior minister, in the election.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa, reporting from outside the commission’s headquarters, said Tshisekedi’s supporters were taking to the streets to celebrate the result.
“The news came as a surprise,” she said. “A lot of people who didn’t have much faith in the electoral commission really thought that Shadary, who is backed by Kabila, would win.”
Tshisekedi, 55, is the son of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, the face of the DRC’s opposition for decades.
AFRICA
Military coup in Gabon collapses overnight….
Special to USAfrica [Houston\]
Gabon’s presidency said in a statement that soldiers burst into a state radio station at dawn on Monday and called for an uprising against President Ali Bongo, who was recovering in Morocco from a stroke.
Security forces stormed the building, arrested the coup leader and killed two of his soldiers, according to the presidency.
“The secretary-General has always stood against unconstitutional changes of power, especially by force, and in that light, he condemns the attempted coup that took place this morning in Gabon,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Guterres added that calm appears to have returned in Libreville and calls “on all actors to follow constitutional means”, added Dujarric.
The UN envoy for Central Africa, Francois Lounceny Fall, who is based in Libreville was closely monitoring the situation and is ready to offer assistance if needed, said the spokesman.
AFRICA
USAfrica: Why Nigeria’s Akwa Ibom Gov. Udom Emmanuel deserves reelection in 2019
By Ini Ubong
Special to USAfrica [Houston] & USAfricaonline.com
There’s every likelihood that Udom Emmanuel, the incumbent Governor of Akwa Ibom State, will continue with a second term in office. Top among the reasons this will happen is the fact that the peace which eluded the state between 2007-2015 has [restored]. It has become the norm, and so, the people that were affected most, the Church in Uyo are now conducting their business unhindered. This is why the church as a body, have cried that, “afflictions shall not arise a second time “.
I was in the state for 11 days and spoke and listened to faith leaders. They want the peace experienced to continue. Udom Emmanuel The Governor is unpopular amongst the civil servants? Yes. There’s a visible anger once you mention his name. He’s not owing them their salaries, but emoluments like several years of leave allowances, pensions etc. In my quest to understand what’s on the mind of the Governor, one of his senior aides agreed that the Governor had a meeting last week with Level 14 and above officers and explained to them the poor financial situation, offering them notarized promotions.
At several instances, I have pleaded poor income for the state, and I was unkindly told that the “Udom boys are living large, buying properties and the good life.”
Udom Emmanuel –as Governor of AKS– isn’t seen as a friendly and humble person and those around him complain he’s not flexible with counsel. Human flaws? Yes, but, there’s been a lot of development in the state, and decorum in managing the finances.
This sitting Governor will return because, the defection of PDP’s Godswill Akpabio to APC has unsettled the opposition’s plans; and successes achieved before his arrival has dissipated. An aspirant of APC swore that they’ll all vote Udom Emmanuel, to “teach APC a lesson.“
Everywhere APC had structures, the uncommon transformer’s entry undid all, leaving the party with bitter tastes in their mouths. Streetwise consensus is that, if Nsima Ekere, the APC gubernatorial candidate was staking his reputation, there would have been a real battle, the braggadocio of Godswill Akpabio.
Most people of AKS are done with that era. Take for example the primaries of APC in the state. Lives were lost in the process, and even though the process was inconclusive, candidates forced on the people were announced. This again is a relic of our locust years. PDP in Akwa Ibom State seems to be strategic.
When I screamed why Chris Ekpenyong, one time Deputy Governor of the state, who recently was lampooned, cursed and abused by constituents of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district on a radio phone in programme, should be given a ticket to oppose Godswill Akpabio, a senior PDP person suggested that, the party might not be interested in winning that position. Again, the obvious confrontation from the camp of the NDDC CEO, regarding projects in AKS isn’t resonating with responsible adult in the state. The expectations are that, the Federal agency, should have partnered as the provision is, with the state government in determining strategic and important infrastructure to move the state forward, instead of the former behaving like another Governor of the state.
The people of Akwa Ibom State are desirous of the tranquillity that was in the state before the coming of Godswill Akpabio, and whoever is offering that peace, they have elected to petition their Maker for the best. So, the battle to return Udom Emmanuel is also a spiritual one; it is not for Udom Emmanuel himself, but, for the future of the Akwa Ibom people.
NEWS
#BrkNEWS Soldiers in Gabon stage coup; sack Pres Bongo
LIBREVILLE (Reuters) – Military officers in Gabon staged an apparent coup early Monday morning, seizing the state radio station and declaring their dissatisfaction with President Ali Bongo, who is recovering from a stroke in Morocco.
A New Year’s eve address by Bongo “reinforced doubts about the president’s ability to continue to carry out of the responsibilities of his office,” said Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, the leader of the self-declared Patriotic Movement of the Defence and Security Forces of Gabon.
The radio message was broadcast at around 4:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT). A source close to the government said there were gunshots around the national television station, but that the plotters appeared to be a small group of soldiers.
A spokesman for the presidency told Reuters he would make a statement shortly.
Bongo, 59, was hospitalized in October in Saudi Arabia after suffering a stroke. He has been in Morocco since November to continue treatment.
In his speech on New Year’s, Bongo acknowledged health problems but said he was recovering. He slurred some of his words and did not move his right arm, but otherwise appeared in decent health.
The Bongo family has ruled the oil-producing country for nearly half a century. Bongo has been president since succeeding his father, Omar, who died in 2009. His re-election in 2016 was marred by claims of fraud and violent protest. [Reporting By Geraud Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Raissa Kasolowsky]
AFRICA
#FLASHPOINT: DRC Congo on knife’s edge as presidential election result is postponed
Special to USAfrica [Houston] and USAfricaonline.com
The Democratic Republic of Congo officials on Saturday delayed the announcement of preliminary results from a crucial presidential election, amid growing pressure from world powers and the influential Catholic church to respect voters’ wishes.
“It is not possible to publish the results on Sunday. We are making progress, but we do not have everything yet,” Corneille Nangaa said, without announcing a new date.
The country’s powerful National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO), which represents the country’s Catholic bishops, warned popular anger could result in the event the final result were not “true to the verdict of the ballot box.”
DR Congo’s powerful Catholic Church, which provided more than 40,000 election observers, had said Thursday it knew who had won the vote, but did not name him.
In a letter to Nangaa on Saturday, CENCO president Mgr Marcel Utembi said that, given the delay, “if there is a popular uprising it would be the responsibility of the CENI.”
The December 30 vote saw 21 candidates run to replace President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the vast, conflict-ridden country for almost 18 years.
Among the frontrunners were Kabila’s handpicked successor Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary and two opposition candidates: veteran heavyweight Felix Tshisekedi and newcomer Martin Fayulu.
At stake is the political stewardship of a mineral-rich country that has never known a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.
Kabila had been due to step down two years ago, but clung on to power, sparking widespread protests which were brutally repressed, killing dozens.
The election, preceded by repeated delays, was carried out in a relatively peaceful manner. But tensions have built over the lengthy counting process, amid fears the results could be manipulated to install Kabila-backed Shadary in power.
The electoral commission had promised to announce preliminary results on Sunday, followed by a definitive count on January 15.
But Nangaa told AFP just under half of ballots had been counted by Saturday afternoon, adding: “Next week, we will announce.”
The further delay could stoke tension in the unstable central African nation of 80 million.
Nangaa has blamed the slow count on massive logistical problems in a country the size of Western Europe with poor infrastructure. Since the vote, the authorities have cut internet access and blocked broadcasts by Radio France Internationale, causing widespread frustration.
With international concerns growing over the transfer of power in sub-Saharan Africa’s largest nation, Western powers have upped the pressure.
The United States and European Union urged Kinshasa to ensure a peaceful change of power.
Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States was sending about 80 troops to Gabon to deploy in the event of election-related unrest in nearby DR Congo.
The African Union, which had sent an 80-member team to monitor the vote, insisted that respecting voters’ wishes was “crucial”.
And Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the DR Congo’s western neighbour, the Republic of Congo, urged restraint in uncertain times to “safeguard peace and stability in this brother country”.
Nangaa wrote to CENCO head Utembi on Friday accusing the episcopal conference of putting out partial result “trends” designed to “intoxicate the population in preparing an uprising,” an accusation the latter turned on its head with Saturday’s letter in response.
In his letter Nangaa warned CENCO would “alone be responsible” for unrest after disseminating “insignificant and partial data.”
The ruling FCC coalition accused CENCO of “seriously breaching” the constitution and electoral law by “illegally declaring voting trends” in favour of a given candidate.
The last two elections in 2006 and 2011, both won by Kabila, were marred by bloodshed, and many feared a repeat if the results this time round were placed in doubt.
In 2006, Kabila defeated former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba in a violence-tainted poll.
Five years later, he was re-elected in another vote blighted by bloodshed, chaotic organisation and alleged irregularities.
The opposition rejected the results.
Between 1996 and 2003, DR Congo lived through two fully-fledged wars that claimed millions of lives through fighting, starvation, and disease. ref: AFP
