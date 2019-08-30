USAfrica: Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo to deliver Achebe Leadership lecture at Rutgers

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver the 3rd Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum lecture at Rutgers University, on September 21, 2019.

The forum, named in honor of the author of the 1958 literary and philosophic masterpiece Things Fall Apart, is an influential platform to discuss and set meaningful agenda on Africa’s development and engagement in the global arena.

Regarding this year’s speaker, USAfrica Founder and author of the forthcoming book, MLK, MANDELA & ACHEBE: Power, Leadership and Identity, Chido Nwangwu notes: “I do believe President Nana Akufo-Addo is one of the redemptive leaders in today’s Africa with a sense for purposeful work, productive leadership and modern governance.”

Akufo-Addo was fielded as the 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party for a third time. Significantly, he defeated the incumbent John Dramani Mahama.

