Buhari says No 3rd term for him as President

USAfrica: President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he “respects the constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.”

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu: “The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term. There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term limit on holding office as President.”

He addedPresident Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, “ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate. There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change. It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

