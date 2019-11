Special to USAfricaonline.com & MyAfricaStore.com

Nigeria’s digital payments company Interswitch has confirmed a few hours ago that the financial services heavyweight Visa has acquired a minority equity stake in the firm.

The implication is significant as Interswitch notes “The investment makes Interswitch one of the most valuable African fintech businesses with a valuation of $1 billion.” Interswitch is based in Lagos. By Chido Nwangwu

