USAfrica | Following Cardi B raunchy U.S female rapper Nicki Minaj says she is coming to Africa

By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine Houston

Popular and raunchy female rapper Nicki Minaj is stepping up to the attraction to perform in parts of the African continent especially Ghana. This is only a few days after her competition and controversial rapper Cardi B visited Nigeria and performed  at the Livespot X Festival on Saturday December 7 and afterwards flew to Ghana for the show at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While in Nigeria, the Grammy-winning rapper went shopping and donated hundreds of diapers, bottled water and feminine products for women at the orphanage. Later, she wrote on her social media page that “Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place, destiny and future.”

She also commended the skills of Nigerian Afrobeat and hip hop superstars Burna Boy and WizKid.

