USAfrica: With persistence and determination come the keys to success. By Stanley Acholonu

With persistence and determination come the keys to success.

By Stanley Chinedu Acholonu

Special to USAfrica (Houston) USAfricaonline.com

Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence and enthusiasm. Talent will not, nothing is so common than unsuccessful people with talents. Genius will not, unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not, the world is full of educated failures. Keep trying; persistence, determination and enthusiasm alone are omnipotent.

You may even have to hang on after others have let go. Persistence means taking pains to overcome every obstacle to do all that is necessary to reach your goal. In the end, the only people who fail are those who did not try. All achievements take time.

Abraham Lincoln said, “I am a slow walker, but I never walk back “usually the starting point is the problem- because everybody resist change. Whom you listen to will determine where you get to in life. Therefore, my friends and relations, please surround yourself with men of virtues and models in the direction where your life is aiming at, because the company you keep will make or mar you.

I have always known that a man’s treatment of money is the most decisive test of his character- how he makes it and how he spends it.

It is so interesting to note that money will buy you a luxury bed but not sleep, books but not brains, food but not appetite, finery but not beauty, a big house but not a home, capsules of medicine but not good health, Luxury but not culture, amusement but not happiness, religion

but not salvation.

I remember that it was the great writer Shakespeare who prophetically wrote that “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we not afloat. We must take the current when it serves or lose our ventures” to challenge yourself this new year is no different than to give yourself a chance through determination and persistence as I noted earlier above.

In order to succeed, we must first believe we can. Make new friends, but cherish the old ones.

Do not use time or words carelessly because neither cannot be retrieved, remember to judge your success by the degree that you are enjoying peace of mind, good health and love, smile a lot it costs nothing yet its beyond priceless.

Benjamin Franklin said that Time is Money. 2019 is not ours to recover again but 2020 is ours to win or to lose.

This year if the opportunity of success exists – find it; if not create it….

After all, this is 2020, the year with a magical wand. To God be the glory. Acholonu is a special projects executive at USAfrica multimedia networks and movie camera man and director.

