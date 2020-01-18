0

Special to USAfricaonline.com • USAfrica magazine [Houston]

In a major, symbolic recognition of his commitment, support and services to the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has honored Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano with an investiture as a Papal Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory the Great. 

Obiano who was given the gift of a lifetime: a papal skull cap (zucchetto) attended the January 15, 2020 in Rome with the First Lady of Anambra State Ebelechukwu Obiano, their daughter Dr. ‘Gechi Obiano, 7 1/2 years old son ‘Difu Obiano, chief of staff Primus Odili, APGA  political party chieftains Victor Umeh and Victor Oye; plus a couple of operations staff.

During an exclusive chat with USAfrica multimedia networks’ Publisher Chido Nwangwu at his Spring, Texas residence enroute Rome, Obiano said that “I do believe that it would be such a blessing beyond anything that I have been honored with or awarded.” 

Without a doubt, January 15 is an incomparable milestone for this former banker whose public profile reflects a confetti of accolades and recognitions!  @Chido247

—————

Additional pictures and video will be posted here at USAfricaonline.com, on Facebook.com/USAfricaLIVE, on Facebook.com/USAfricachido

Facebook Comments
Chido247
USAfrica is an international multimedia company, founded since 1992 by Dr. Chido Nwangwu [author of Mandela & Achebe: Leadership, Identity and Footprints of Greatness], with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. Also, he established the 1st African-owned, U.S.-based professional newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com, both assessed by the CNN and The New York Times as the largest and arguably the most influential African-owned, U.S-based multimedia networks. USAfrica’s first print edition of USAfrica magazine published August 1993; USAfrica The Newspaper on May 11, 1994; The Black Business Journal in 1998; CLASSmagazine on May 2, 2003; PhotoWorks.TV in 2005, and several platforms and products. USAfricaonline.com is powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MandelaAchebeChido.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com

USAfrica: In rare denunciation, Nigeria’s Chief Justice called “compromised” by opposition party

Previous article

USAfricaTV: Exclusive video pictures of Gov. Obiano’s investiture by Pope Francis

Next article

Comments

iCOMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

More in CHIDO