USAfrica | “Africa loves Trump” comment drags South African billionaire Motsepe into firestorm of controversy

By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica (Houston) USAfricaonline.com

South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has become the target of thousands of analytical attacks —predominantly from his fellow countrymen and women across the social media.

Their reason is drawn from the cordial words he spoke directly to US President Donald Trump early this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It’s very, very important. We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world,” Motsepe told Trump.

Motsepe, born on January 28,1962, is a mining mogul and lawyer who emerged in 1994 through the Black empowerment program pushed during the presidency of Nelson Mandela.

He is the founder and executive chairman of the African Rainbow Minerals corporation and was named in 2012 as South Africa’s richest man.

