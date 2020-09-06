Loading...

EXCLUSIVE

The chief whip of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed concern over the security situation in the country. In an exclusive interview a few minutes ago on Sunday September 6 with Chido Nwangwu (the founder of Houston-headquartered multimedia and public policy networks USAfrica), the former governor of Abia State warned “economic and industrial growth and development will continue to face difficult challenges unless the security situation improves.”

Loading...

He told USAfricaonline.com “there are three major factors impacting the country’s security environment currently. I believe that there is sabotage of the security of the country by politicians. Second factor comes from the actions of militants in different parts of Nigeria, especially across the north.”

Kalu, although he denies it is expected to run for president in 2023, mentions a third factor he characterized as “the terrible undermining and sabotaging of our country’s security by some of Nigeria’s neighbor. Capacity is down, import and export are down.”

Loading...

Loading...

When Chido reminded Kalu that “a major reason Nigerians voted for retired General Mohammadu Buhari as president was Buhari’s promise and expectation that he will provide an effective and protective security architecture. The truth is that Nigerians have been disappointed…” Kalu, a member of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress and strong supporter of the President, responded frankly that “President Buhari is not only working very hard on this issue but he is capable of doing more in the security sector.”’

Loading...

Share this: Twitter Loading...

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email



Loading...

Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...