Trump Covid-19 update; more infections at White House; Biden prays for Trump

Special to USAfricaonline.com

Donald Trump’s former presidential counselor and chief spokesperson Kellyanne Conway, his current campaign manager, Bill Stepien and two senators count among the latest in the president’s inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus.

Stepien took over the campaign in July, replacing Brad Parscale. He had previously served as the campaign’s deputy manager. According to Politico, he is experiencing mild symptoms and “plans to quarantine until he recovers.”

Trump announced early Friday October 2, 2020 that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. The president is currently staying at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, at the recommendation of his physician. He thanked his well-wishers for their support in a brief video and said he feels that he’s “doing very well.”

The president’s diagnosis came hours after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s close advisers, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Hicks had traveled with him to both Tuesday’s debate and to a rally in Minnesota the next day. Stepien was also at Tuesday’s debate.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced on Friday that he and his wife had both tested negative for the coronavirus. After announcing his test results, Biden said in a tweet that he hoped it served as a reminder to “wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.” He also tweeted his well wishes to the president and first lady, saying he would be “pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.” USAfricaonline.com with reports from AP and NPR

