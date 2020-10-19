Buhari, address the nation before it’s too late, says ActionAid

Loading...

By Chido Nwangwu

The Nigerian chapter of the international Federation dedicated to fighting poverty and injustice, actionaid, has called on the president of Nigeria retired major general Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address his country regarding the protests led by young people against police brutality.

ActionAid Nigeria cautioned the government to note the protest has moved from being a social media campaign to a peaceful protest by Nigerians across the globe in the last 13 days, with clear demands on the abolition of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad accused of unlawful arrests, torture, and extra-judicial killings.

The statement which USAfrica has a copy “observed that the peaceful protest is gaining more momentum across the country, with Young People airing their grievances on rights violations and the need for an overhaul of the country’s security and governance architecture. However, the latest twist and turns in the ongoing protest, specifically the pockets of hijacks by unknown elements with unending attacks on peaceful protesters; the attack on the governor of Osun State; the loss of lives and property of protesters and innocent citizens; and morecently the prison break, and destruction of government properties in Edo State, the multitude of cars burnt in Apo, Abuja, calls for concern and swift action before the situation degenerates into full swing anarchy.“

ActionAid Nigeria called on “Buhari, to fully address the nation in a national broadcast as a Father, Leader, and the President of Nigeria, with the mandate of the people to manage the affairs of the country and give clear-cut responses to the demands of the protesters before it is too late. Nigerians anticipate clear plans, timelines, and commitments, which will be in form of a pact with the citizens. The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, should see this as an opportunity to write his name in the sands of time by starting the process of transforming this country especially by responding to the demands of citizens.

“ActionAid Nigeria also call on security agencies to keep securing the streets to get unscrupulous elements with illegitimate interests off the peaceful protests, while respecting the rights of peaceful protesters.”

