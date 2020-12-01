“I’m honored” — U.S deputy Treasury Secretary nominee Nigerian-born Adeyemo

Loading...

Special to USAfricaonline.com – USAfrica magazine, Houston

The doors of history and empowerment are continuing to open at the highest levels of the governmental financial leadership of the United States for the Nigerian, African and African-American communities. A major door was opened earlier today December 1, 2020.

“I know that what the President-elect so often reminds us of is true. The American people can do anything when given a chance. And I’m honored to be a part of this talented team and to work with them and all the American people to build an economy that gives everyone that chance and turns our nation once again from crisis to hope”, were the optimistic and reassuring words of Joe Biden’s nominee for deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo.

He is an attorney and immediate president of the Obama Foundation. He will work with Janet Yellen, the nominee for Treasury Secretary. When confirmed, Adeyemo will become the first Black person to serve in the role. By Chido Nwangwu

