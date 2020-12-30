First on USAfrica: Anambra ex-Gov. Mbadinuju is alive, despite ‘fake news’

Loading...

Some of Nigeria’s social media platforms and political circles have been awash since December 29, 2020 with stories claiming that the former governor of Anambra State of Nigeria Dr. Chinweoke Mbadinuju had passed away.

Around 10:40 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 (Houston central standard time), USAfrica Founder & Publisher Chido Nwangwu called the Mbadinuju family and spoke to the man’s son Cheta who confirmed to USAfricaonline.com that “my father is very much alive. In fact, he has just celebrated his 49th wedding anniversary. Thank you for taking time to speak to my family on this issue. Please let the world know that it is fake news.”

He’s a political scientist and served as elected Governor of Anambra State from May 1999 to May 2003. USAfrica News Index show he had several disagreements with the lawyers Association in the state. He was born 14 June 1945.

