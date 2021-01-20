USAfrica: Biden, Harris and the task ahead. By Ij Onuigbo

Loading...

Special to USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com

President Joe Biden’s reassuring and solemn words echoed through the media of communication, to the world that: “America has been tested and we have come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday’s challenges but today and tomorrows challenges. And we will lead not merely by the examples of our power but by the power of our examples. We will be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security.”

Biden and VP Kamala Harris have the major task of repairing a deeply divided and fractured country — brought on by four years of the Trump menace. Generally, they inherited a very broken system. They started fixing some of those, today January 20, following their inaugural ceremonies in Washington D.C. by reversing many of the policies of the Trump administration and instituting new policies. They include immigration policy and the antagonistic International relations positions of the Trump presidency. Trump removed the United States from international alliances like the Paris climate accord (because he does not believe in the science of climate change) and threw aside the nuclear weapon non-proliferation deal the U.S had with Iran, to name a few. Biden has also repealed the Trump administration’s ban on people from many Muslim countries from obtaining immigrant visas to the United States, citing security issues. Therefore, Biden’s message to the world is important as it sets the stage for America to re-assume her position as the world leader.

President Biden’s words also commemorate the victory over an unprecedented assault on America’s electoral system and democracy by the former President Donald Trump and his far-right radical extremist base, who aimed to seize power through a seditious insurrection on the U.S. Congress on January 6, 2020. That attack on our democracy followed four years of divisive speeches, and isolation of America from our foreign allies by the former President Donald Trump’s extreme “America First” rhetoric..

Also, Biden intends to create a path to citizenship for current undocumented residents to become citizens in 8 years, after proper registration and paying taxes. Although, there are already some opposition to the proposed bill by some Republican senators like Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley who are Trump loyalists.

Biden is expected to reassert leadership by realigning with our foreign allies to fill the vacuum created by the Trump team — which elevated countries like China to world leadership over USA.

On Africa, Biden is also expected to maintain current trade agreements and aid, while we await the unveiling of detailed foreign policy plans.

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the country with over 400,000 people dead as of today in a troubled sociopolitical and economic temperature, there is a renewed hope in America; that hope of a leadership that comes with human empathy, human kindness, and emotional intelligence – with a promise “to heal the nation” and “restore the soul of America.” — Onuigbo, a former Captain in the U.S Army, has joined USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com as a columnist. This is her first column, exclusive to USAfrica. @ij_onuigbo

