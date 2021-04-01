USAfrica BrknNEWS: Police arrest 4 suspects over deadly attack on Soludo’s campaign

Loading...

Special to USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine, Houston. By Chido Nwangwu

As the people of Anambra State and Nigerians continue to express their outrage regarding the March 31, 2021 violent attack at the youth interactive forum which Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo was addressing in his village of Isuofia, the Anambra State Command today, 1st April, 2021, arrested four (4) additional suspects in connection to the recent attack which led to the gruesome murder of three (3) policemen. Soludo is a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He is a leading aspirant under the banner of APGA competing for the position of Governor for the 2021 November elections.

The suspects are: Mbah Victor (aged 30years), John Olisakwe (aged 21 years), Chigozie Omeh (aged 20 years) and Emmanuel Nnobi aged (28 years). According to the latest briefing from the Police (which USAfricaonline.com has a copy), the suspects confessed to have actively taken part in the attack at the Isuofia Civic Center in Aguata LGA of Anambra State. The suspects reportedly revealed that they were involved in the subsequent abduction of the Anambra Commissioner for Public and Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne. The Command said it is “working assiduously to rescue. Consequently efforts is still on going to apprehend other feeling accomplices, unravel the circumstances surrounding the incidence and bring perpetrators to book.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police for the Anambra State Command, Bala Kuryas has reiterated his commitment towards ensuring safety and security of Ndi Anambra and other residents. DSP Ikenga Tochukwu Ani, is the PPRO of the Anambra State Police Command.

