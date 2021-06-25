USAfrica: Primate of Nigeria’s Anglicans Ndukuba in USA for dedication of Holy Trinity Cathedral in Houston

Loading...

By Chido Nwangwu, Publisher of USAfrica magazine (Houston), CLASSmagazine and USAfricaonline.com

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, is in the United States for the special purpose of administering the dedication of the ultra modern 10.2 acre worship facility and community center of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Anglican Church, in Houston, Texas. The special event will hold at 11 AM on Saturday June 26, 2021.

USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com can confirm that a mix of the Anglican communities in the United States will be at the event venue 8402 Howell Sugarland Street, Houston, TX 77083. The Cathedral notes that the Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba “presides over the largest and fastest growing Anglican Church province in the world with over 20 million members. The Primate will be visiting for this special event joined by his wife Mama Nigeria Mrs. Angela Ndukuba, and several Select leaders and officers of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion. Holy Trinity Cathedral Anglican Church is Christian community of over 500 member parishioners with ethnicity spanning indigenes from Africa, notably Nigerian, Sierra Leone, Haiti, as well as Americans of all race and background.”

Rt. Rev’d Dr. Felix Orji is the Bishop, Anglican Diocese of the West. Venerable Chukwuma Ubadinobi is the Dean, Holy Trinity Cathedral Church (908.577.2272). For additional information, contact: Sir Paul Chukwujekwu – Communications Director, Holy Trinity Cathedral (281.731.9536) and Sir Charles Onuogu – Chairman of the Cathedral dedication committee (713.805.1925).

This is a major milestone for Anglicans and evangelization especially the diaspora community. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica magazine and usafricaonline.com @Chido247

