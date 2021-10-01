USAfrica BrkNEWS: U.S Supreme Court justice tests positive for coronavirus 

US Supreme Court justice tests positive for coronavirus.

USAfricaonline.com : The United States Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the court announced a few minutes ago today October 1, 2021. Kavanaugh who is only 56 years old, has not shown any symptoms of the virus, the court said. He was fully vaccinated against Covid in January, 2021.

The Supreme Court begins its next term in three days.

As a safety move, Justice Kavanaugh who was nominated by former President Donald Trump will not attend this Friday morning event for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett who take the oath of office at an investiture ceremony was also nominated by Trump.

The following is the full statement from the Supreme Court:

“On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh. Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.”