NEWS BrkNews COLIN POWELL dead at 84 from complications of COVID-19 ByUSAfricaLIVE Published 14 hours ago #USAfricaBrkNEWS Gen. Colin Powell has died at 84 from complications of COVID-19. He's first African-American to serve as U.S Secretary of State.