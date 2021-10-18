BrkNews COLIN POWELL dead at 84 from complications of COVID-19

Connect with us

#USAfricaBrkNEWS Gen. Colin Powell has died at 84 from complications of COVID-19. He’s first African-American to serve as U.S Secretary of State. 

