USAfrica: Obi Cubana grilled by EFCC, allegedly, for money laundering, etc

Obi Cubana grilled by EFCC, allegedly, for money laundering

Nigeria’s popular businessman, socialite and philanthropist, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, was interrogated this afternoon November 1, 2021 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The Commission is reported to be making a case against him, allegedly, for money laundering and unpaid taxes.

USAfrica notes that almost 4 months ago, in mid July, he hosted a burial ceremony extravaganza —glittering in opulence, in honor of his late mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu. It was officiated at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, in Oba, Anambra State.

He is the Chairman of the Cubana Group. On his Instagram page which has 2.1 million followers, Obi calls himself “God’s Favourite Son.”

