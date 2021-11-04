Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHIDO

Killer pandemic, 750,000 Americans killed by COVID, so far. By Chido Nwangwu

Published

Killer pandemic, 750,000 Americans killed by COVID, so far. By Chido Nwangwu
3D_medical_animation_coronavirus_structure

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Killer pandemic, 750,000 Americans killed by COVID, so far. By Chido Nwangwu

The devastation of the coronavirus — specifically COVID-19 — on American families continues to escalate. The Washington Post reported on November 3, 2021 that the number of people killed by the virus in the United States “reached another haunting milestone: 750,000 Americans….” 

This is “according to Johns Hopkins University’s running tally of covid deaths, the losses have reached a level that can be compared to entire states: If the Americans who’ve died of covid made up a state, it would rank 47th in the country, more populous than Alaska, Vermont or Wyoming. The District of Columbia — though not a state, it surpasses Vermont and Wyoming in population — also would be eclipsed.”

The  Post reporters (Marc Fisher, Lori Rozsa and Kayla Ruble) note that “In the first year and a half of the pandemic, a common way to try to fathom the loss was to compare the nation’s death toll to the living population of increasingly larger cities: Kenosha, Wisconsin, at 100,000 deaths, Salt Lake City at 200,000, St. Louis at 300,000, Atlanta at 500,000.”

Most of the COVID-19 deaths came, largely, through infections and/or refusal to follow the pandemic protocols and necessary changes in life style.  

The complications and challenges which the U.S., Africa and other parts of the world continue to face are rooted in what is called “denialism”.

This is the denial of basic, fundamental facts of science especially the evident value of simply wearing masks and taking vaccinations. 

It is  very dangerous when the sources of disinformation, anti-science, anti-factual evidence, anti-reason and against common sense are some of the political leaders and heads of religious organizations. 

Unfortunately, here in United States, the impeached, former President Donald J. Trump, during significant and critical periods of  his presidency serve(d) as the giddy cheerleader and champion of misleading  messaging and mortally dangerous actions such as his appearances at public events in stadiums and other venues without wearing any mask!

It is important to note that those hideous actions actually had severe consequences! 

Remarkably, one of those who didn’t speak up when it mattered most has, recently, made a revelation. 

Trump’s former adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Deborah Birx, informed a closed-door meeting of the House Select Coronavirus Subcommittee on October 12 and 13, 2021 that more than 130,000 American lives could have been saved if the Trump administration promoted mask-wearing and social distancing protocols, especially soon after the pandemic was known.  

Dr. Birx is quoted in testimony excerpts released by the committee:

“I believe if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, the getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, that we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30 percent less to 40 percent less range.” 

Unfortunately, many people including his supporters have lost family members and friends by listening to and going along with his toxic  and false pretenses. Interestingly, while he was saying absurd, baseless and toxic falsehoods about vaccines and drumming up his bizarre prescription of ingesting/consuming bleach and some stuff….

Thankfully, we survived the intoxicated Trumpian gods of petty, little things; his tumultous  presidency of True Lies! 

Trump misled millions, including the African-American multimillionaire Herman Cain, to their untimely and needless, fatal struggle with coronavirus! 

I am vaccinated against the pandemic of COVID-19. Anyway, we’re all only, Relatively, safe in God’s own country! But the callous deceit and schemes to become the Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States again in 2023 is in top gear! Without any doubt, President Joe Biden is working very hard to provide effective solution to the pandemic. Somehow, the Biden approach to handling politics and defining critical events are not as effective as Donald Trump’s ways and means! 

Sadly, some clergymen across Africa, particularly Nigerian pastors such as Chris Oyakhilome (the founder and president of LoveWorld Inc., also known as Christ Embassy), joined the Trump academy of anti-Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg

science and all….

Thankfully, on the other hand, there are some African countries and communities that joined the fight against coronavirus. In stepping up its fight against the coronavirus, the government of the east African country of Kenya will require its citizens traveling out of the country from 2022 to have a vaccine passport. —- Dr. Nwangwu serves as Founder & Publisher of USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet. Chido is the first continental African to be admitted to the 100 Black Men of America. He is the author of the 2022 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity. Twitter @Chido247

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

News & Insight

USAfrica: Nigeria's Supreme Court condemns invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili. USAfrica: Nigeria's Supreme Court condemns invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili.

AFRICA

USAfrica: Nigeria’s Supreme Court condemns invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili.

Nigeria’s Supreme Court condemns invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili. Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published...

1 day ago
Obasanjo warns: “Any government that is deaf, dumb and blind will not last”  Obasanjo warns: “Any government that is deaf, dumb and blind will not last” 

AFRICA

Obasanjo warns: “Any government that is deaf, dumb and blind will not last” 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet Obasanjo warns: “Any government that is deaf, dumb and...

5 days ago
USAfrica: Biden’s dropping polls, Trump and a Texas song. By Chido Nwangwu  USAfrica: Biden’s dropping polls, Trump and a Texas song. By Chido Nwangwu 

CHIDO

USAfrica: Biden’s dropping polls, Trump and a Texas song. By Chido Nwangwu 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet Biden’s dropping polls, Trump and a Texas song By...

October 28, 2021
Gunmen kill 16 worshippers In Nigeria Mosque Attack Gunmen kill 16 worshippers In Nigeria Mosque Attack

NEWS

Gunmen kill 16 worshippers In Nigeria Mosque Attack

Scores of gunmen on motorcycles stormed Maza-Kuka village in Mashegu district of Niger state on Monday and opened fire during morning prayers, said Ahmed...

October 26, 2021
nnamdi-kanu-court-april24-17 nnamdi-kanu-court-april24-17

AFRICA

USAfrica: Showdown ahead Anambra Nov 6 Governorship elections as IPOB calls for 1 week sit-at-home; Buhari orders soldiers to be ruthless to disrupters

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet Showdown ahead Anambra Nov 6 Governorship elections as IPOB...

October 23, 2021
USAfrica: Admiral Kanu, as you sail home, awaken our Saints. By Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji USAfrica: Admiral Kanu, as you sail home, awaken our Saints. By Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji

INSIGHT

USAfrica: Admiral Kanu, as you sail home, awaken our Saints. By Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet On 15th October, 2021, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, rtd.,...

October 22, 2021
USAfrica: Nigeria's contest of Bandits and Terrorists. By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: Nigeria's contest of Bandits and Terrorists. By Chidi Amuta

AFRICA

USAfrica: Nigeria’s contest of Bandits and Terrorists. By Chidi Amuta

Dr. Chidi Amuta is Executive Editor of USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine (Houston) – since 1993 At home, political mischief has found a hiding place...

October 22, 2021
#ENDSARS Police brutality in Nigeria continues; as #Lekki protesters, others mark its anniversary #ENDSARS Police brutality in Nigeria continues; as #Lekki protesters, others mark its anniversary

AFRICA

#ENDSARS Police brutality in Nigeria continues; as #Lekki protesters, others mark its anniversary

Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country’s largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against...

October 20, 2021

Copyright © 2020 USAfricaonline.com is the first African-owned, U.S-based professional newspaper published on the worldwide web. Its multimedia site and archives are powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MLKMandelaAchebe.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com News@USAfricaonline.com. wireless: +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436). main: +1-713-270-5500. THE AUTHORITATIVE LINK. Copyright ©2019. USAfrica Inc., USAfricaonline.com and Chido Nwangwu. All rights reserved

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: