Soludo’s Victory as Anambra Governor affirmed by INEC

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed that the collation of results for the Anambra 2021 governorship election (including the voting yesterday across Ihiala) has been won by Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the APGA. .

Prof. Florence Obi, the returning officer for the election, made the announcement with the following numbers: APGA 112, 229 , Valentine Ozigbo PDP 53,807 and Senator Andy Ubah APC 42,585.

Soludo served as a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and as adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

