USAfrica: Nigeria is in danger; no safe zones. By Olufemi Lawson

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

I’ve just read the full transcript of the December 14, 2021 national press conference addressed by Nigeria’s State Security Service aka DSS. I can easily conclude that the DSS, one of the nation’s highest intelligence organizations, has confirmed that the country is under siege and held almost hostage by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

The DSS did more in the press conference, advising Nigerians, including the protected Nigerian political class to stay away because the Nigerian state can no longer guarantee our security.

In fact, to confirm my fear, as raised by the DSS, a serving member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Rilwanu Gadagau was killed by terrorists in Zaria, less than 24hrs after this alarm was raised.

In fact, part of the worrisome aspect of the press statement, is the appeal by the DSS to these criminal elements to drop their planned attack.

Any doubt about the reality of the breakdown of law and order in the country?

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, northern youth in various parts of the country rallied to draw the attention President Buhari to their agony, through peaceful protests in Abuja and a Press conference by the CNG in Kano, they were met with the resistance of armed Security agents from the Police and same DSS, that raised alarm about the heightened Insecurity in the land. Some were unlucky, they were arrested and brutalized.

In the middle of all these, a man who supposedly represents leadership to some, is prioritizing to contest for the Presidency in 2023.

Are they even working to have a country by 2022 before thinking of ruling it by 2023.

If you have listened to the DSS statement, and think all is well, because you live in Lagos, Abuja or some ‘safer’ part of the Southern Nigeria, I can assure you that No where is safe.

The days ahead are loaded with danger. An insecure North poses more security threat to the ‘secured’ South.

Virtually all parts of the country are surrounded by criminal elements, that the Nigeria State is exhibiting helplessness in combating them.

I beseech everyone to stay safe, avoid undue traveling especially for Christmas/yuletide celebrations, as much as possible.

May Nigeria not sacrifice you for the incompetence of the tragic leadership in power.

*Olufemi is based in Lagos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

