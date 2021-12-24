Biden to lift travel restrictions imposed on eight southern African countries on Dec 31

The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions imposed in November 2021 on eight southern African countries, namely: South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

They were blocked from entering the U.S following concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant, a senior administration told Reuters, today, December 24, 2021.

Foreign nationals who were barred from entering the U.S because they have been in one of the eight countries within the last 14 days will be allowed on U.S.-bound flights leaving after 12:01 a.m. ET on December 31, 2021.

