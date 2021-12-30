USAfrica: Desmond Tutu, our priest of progress and icon of compassion. By Chido Nwangwu

Desmond Tutu, our priest of progress and icon of compassion. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu earned his progressive credentials and global recognition as one of the world’s great moral leaders of the 21st-century and the 20th century.

He earned it from his life of fighting, dedicated struggles and opposition to the evil of the theology and military police state called apartheid in South Africa!

He earned it by being opposed, like Nelson Mandela, to all forms of discrimination and bigotry.

He earned it by living a life that was transparent.

He earned it by being manifestly modest without all the embarrassing corruption, shameful waste of resources and some of the criminal indulgences exhibited by some of the so-called “brother comrades” in the struggle and fight against apartheid — especially within the recent ANC.

The man spoke in opposition to the lifestyle and corruption of some of his old friends and colleagues in the struggle….

Let me contextualize Tutu, additionally, in the prism and preserve of history. While Mandela lived as the catalyst and most important political and militant leader of the African national Congress, the first black Archbishop of Cape Town, Tutu, in terms of moral persuasion and establishment of the globally faith-based alliance of churches and worship heritages effectively networked key, principled leaders around the world.

The first time I saw this great man of faith and conciliation, Archbishop Tutu, was on March 26, 1998 in his beautiful city of Cape Town when former President of the United States Bill Clinton made

history as the first U.S. President to visit South Africa. Mandela was President; democratically elected from the countries first multi racial election.

Clinton who addressed South Africa’s first democratically elected Parliament, and in part tribute, respect and appreciation of the sacrifices and efforts made by Mandela, Desmond Desmond Tutu, the Mbekis, Bikos, and freedom fighters in the country, remarkably, said: “The courage and imagination that created this new South Africa inspire all of us to be animated by the belief that one day, humanity all the world over can at last be freed from the bonds of hatred and bigotry,” I was inside that parliament in Cape Town as part of the U.S White House accredited press corps who traveled with Clinton to South Africa. Some of these events are analyzed and reported in my 2022 new book titled ‘MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity.’

The priest, Tutu, was on the frontlines of the vanguard and movement engaged in confronting, especially, the theological falsehoods and propaganda whereby the White racists in south and southern Africa claimed “superiority” over the African people and the so-called “colored people” of South Africa.

Finally, as his 90 years old body and significations lie in state at the St. George’s Cathedral (his former Cape Town parish), ahead of his funeral on New Year’s Day January 1, 2022, I pray and wish this simple but great man of lucidity, empowerment and compassion, this unique man of traditions and change, an active witness for Christ here on earth, the inclusive champion and anti-apartheid icon, the peoples’ Archbishop Desmond Tutu, eternal rest in the glory and grace of God!

*Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the 2022 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, serves as Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, USAfrica magazine; established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He has appeared severally as an analyst on CNN, SABC, SKYnews; and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. @Chido247

