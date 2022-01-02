“The roof of the Old Assembly building has collapsed”; fire in South Africa’s Parliament

“The roof of the Old Assembly building has collapsed and is gone”; massive fire in South Africa’s Parliament; suspect arrested

A massive fire in Parliament in Cape Town caused the roof of the old National Assembly building to collapse on Sunday as the blaze continued to rage after eight hours.

No casualties have been reported in the fire, which has also spread to the wing housing the current National Assembly, where Parliament sits.

“The roof of the Old Assembly building has collapsed and is gone,” JP Smith, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, told reporters.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, but an investigation was opened.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters at the scene that “someone has been held right now and is being questioned”.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told News24: “I can confirm that a man of 51 years of age has been taken in for questioning in respect of the fire which broke out in Parliament today.”

The historic building houses a collection of rare books and the original copy of the former Afrikaans national anthem “Die Stem Suid-Afrika” (“The Voice of South Africa”), which was already damaged.

“The entire building has suffered extensively smoke and water damage,” Smith said, adding “the fire has not been contained”.

It started at around 05:00 Sunday in the parliament complex’s oldest wing, which was completed in 1884 and has rooms covered in wood where parliamentarians once sat.

It then spread to newer parts of the complex which are currently in use.

“Firefighters are currently trying to control the fire in the New Wing, where the fire has affected the National Assembly Chamber,” parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo told an online press conference.

The imposing red and white building was still shrouded in a thick cloud of black at midday.

Cape Town has been home to South Africa’s houses of parliament since 1910, including the National Assembly and upper house National Council of Provinces, while the government is based in Pretoria.

It was in parliament where South Africa’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk declared the end of the brutal white minority regime in 1990.

The houses of parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, with the newer additions constructed in the 1920s and 1980s.

Another fire also broke out in the older wings of parliament in March, but it was quickly contained.

Cape Town suffered another major fire in April, when a blaze on the famed Table Mountain which overlooks the city spread, ravaging part of The University of Cape Town’s library holding a unique collection of African archives. ref: news24. parliament-fire-jan2-20102-south-africa-pix-Obed_ZIlwa-AFP-GettyImages.jpg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

