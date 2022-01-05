Buhari says no pardon for IPOB’s Kanu, must “account for what he has been doing.”

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out the option of granting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, a pardon. The retired General who had ruled Nigeria as a military dictator (1983 to 1985) said on Channels Television in an exclusive interview that aired on Wednesday. “Let him be listened to. For those who are saying that we should release him, no we cannot release him.”

Although he chipped in the window of further consideration: “There is a possibility of political solution; if people behave themselves, all well and good, but you can’t go to a foreign country and keep on sending incorrect economic and security problem against your country and thinking that you will never have to account for what you have been doing. Let him account for what he has been doing.” A delegation of Igbo distinguished persons led by first republic parliamentarian and Minister Chief Mbazulike Amaechi visited Buhari at the Villa several weeks ago.

