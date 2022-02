Houston, Texas: A few minutes ago Saturday February 12, Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian-born New Zealander maintained his undefeated status in the middleweight category of the mixed martial arts/UFC. The flamboyant fighter hammered Robert Whittaker to a unanimous decision at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Adesanya is rated No. 1 and the fav of millions of fans around the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...