USAfrica: Nigeria’s alleged drug trafficking Police officer Abba Kyari’s court hearing February 24; wanted in the U.S

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s controversial, alleged drug dealer and insider criminal actions ring leader, the currently suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, will on February 24, 2022 continue to present a case asking an Abuja Federal High Court to order the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to release him.

Kyari’s lawyer, Cynthia Ikenna, argued and sought an ex parte application on health grounds earlier today February 21, 2022 Kyari, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22.

The Court declined a bail request by Kyari where he claimed to be suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Justice Inyang Ekwo noted in his ruling that the suit contained some claims that would require the response of the Federal Government:

“Upon studying the process of the Applicant and averments in support thereon, I am of the opinion that the respondent should be put on notice.”

The NDLEA, a federal anti-narcotics agency, on February 14, 2022, indicted Kyari for alleged drug trafficking and several related crimes.

Kyari is also alleged to be a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria hard drugs network.

NDLEA has released video and photos of Kyari in transactions with agency’s undercover officer seeking the release of a total of 25kg seized cocaine and his offer of $61,400 bribe to NDLEA officers.

Kyari was recently declared wanted by the United States Attorney’s Office at the Central District of California for other international criminal activities.

Remarkably, the well-connected Kyari was the former head of Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT). USAfricaonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...