Showdown: Biden bans ALL Russian aircrafts from flying through U.S. airspace from March 2

USAfrica: The pressure on Russia, especiallty its leader President Vladimir Putin, has been increased to a higher level, by U.S President Joe Biden. During his first State of the Union address on announced Tuesday night on March 1, 2022 that the United States will ban all Russian aircrafts from flying through U.S. airspace.

“We will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights – further isolating Russia – and adding an additional squeeze –on their economy,” Biden stated. This major decision will go into effect in the evening of March 2, 2022.

The similar sweeping ban had be made by the European Union and Canada.

Meanwhile, Russia’s authoritarian President Putin has ordered for more punitive assault and destruction of its neighbor Ukraine which, from the USAfricaonline.com News Index for the past 90 hours, several leaders and human rights groups have characterized as amounting to “war crimes”. Especially, the targeting of civilians and residential buildings. By Chido Nwangwu