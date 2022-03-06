Trump unplugged: U.S should “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 fighter jets and ‘bomb the shxt“ out of Russia

Trump unplugged, says U.S should “put the Chinese flag” on American F-22 fighter jets and ‘bomb the s—“ out of Russia

USAfricaonline.com U.S former President Donald J. Trump who has had what many security experts regard as almost deferential attitude towards Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin, is said to have projected a scenario in the form a joke on Saturday that the U.S. should “put the Chinese flag” on the precision capacity U.S-made F-22 fighter jets and “bomb the shxt” out of Russia.

“And then we say, ‘China did it,'” Trump said, according to a yet unidentified source quoted by CBS News. “Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch” — as the two powerful countries engage in a fierce conflict.

Late in February — while Russia was advancing and positioning its forces for its invasion of Ukraine, Trump ignited a firestorm of criticism when he called Putin “smart” and “pretty savvy” as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Trump has also characterized on Fox News the brutal shelling ands missile attacks on Ukraine from Russian troops “a Holocaust” and that Russia has “to stop killing these people”. He has also predicted that China would invade Taiwan soon “because they’re seeing how stupid the United States is run…. They’re seeing that our leaders are incompetent, and of course they’re going to do — this is their time.”

