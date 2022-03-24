Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

USAfrica: Former Gov. Obi says he’s “aspiring for the post of the President of Nigeria”

The former Governor of Anambra State, public policy analyst and successful business executive, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has told a gathering of traditional leaders that : I’ll be aspiring for the post of the President of Nigeria” (in the 2023 election).

He has also communicated his interest to the grassroots leadership of many of the Town Unions in Anambra State, according to an indication made on the Twitter page of his close associate, Oseloka Obaze.

USAfrica recalls that in the Nigerian 2019 Presidential elections, Obi was the Vice Presidential running mate — with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the top of the ticket of the PDP campaign.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Army General, was declared the reelected winner of that election.

Meanwhile, Abubakar who served from 199 to 2007 as Vice President of Nigeria, has formally declared he’s running to become president in the same 2023 election — just before Obi’s indication of his aspiration. Former Governor Obi attended Abubakar’s event.

