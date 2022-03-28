USAfrica: U.S. District Judge rules “more likely than not” Trump engaged in criminal conduct

A federal judge ruled on Monday March 28, 2022 that former President of the United States, Donald Trump and his legal adviser, John Eastman, likely committed multiple federal crimes in their plans and efforts to prevent the U.S Congress from certifying President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

U.S. District Judge David Carter stated in a 44-page decision on whether some of Eastman’s private communications should be shielded from the panel that he found it “more likely than not” that the two engaged in criminal conduct.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter wrote. “Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections. Ignoring this history, President Trump vigorously campaigned for the Vice President to single-handedly determine the results of the 2020 election” — in a civil case involving subpoenas from the House of Representatives Jan. 6 Select Committee.

