Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

USAfrica: Nigeria’s terror problems, Kaduna on my mind. By Ed Chibuzo

Like most Nigerians, the problem of insecurity has been on my mind. SInce yesterday’s morning of March 30, 2022, I have not been able to shake off a certain foreboding about Kaduna (the city and State in the northern part of Nigeria).

The Kaduna that has been bleeding for years on end. It is a State plagued by “ethnic cleansing”, internal displacement and land grabbing.

I looked at the map and saw clearly that Kaduna State shares boundary with Niger State which has now been, almost, overrun by bandits and heavily-armed non-state actors.

It also shares boundaries with Zamfara State and Kebbi State. We all know what Zamfara has become over the past 7 years. Kebbi has not been spared the past 3 years.

Systematically, as we are distracted by our bizarre kind of politics, the manipulated aand predetermined outcomes of political party conventions and primaries, especially our fixation on who would emerge the presidential candidates on the APC and PDP platforms, these violent group are cutting off road, rail and air access to Kaduna. In fact, within 24 hours, the airport incident and railway carnage happened (though the government tried to spin the Kaduna airport incident).

The non state actors (NSA) amplified their own message with abductions of road travelers (on the Abuja – Kaduna express), the day after the first train bombing.

In fact, another train attack left very deadly impact within 24 hours!

Shortly after the first attack, there was no address to the nation by Nigeria’s President Buhari! No commiserations! No condemnations! No comment from the garrulous peddlers of presidential information.

It was only after the second railway attack (yesterday) that a press release was sent out, as also published here on USAfrica

I recall the statements made last year by the late Obadiah Mailafiyah about the sinister plan to throw the country into a civil war in 2022; and about a serving Governor being “the Commander-in-Chief of Boko Haram.”

We have also heard some well informed persons saying that all these heavily armed, motivated and seemingly protected non-state actors, no matter the nomenclature or pretension, are actually of the same stock and funded by the same sources! -Chibuzo is a public policy analyst. This is his first commentary on USAfricaonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...