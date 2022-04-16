USAfrica: Ode to the Angelic Voice (Tribute to Osinachi Nwachukwu). By Ken Okorie

Ode To The Angelic Voice (Tribute to Osinachi Nwachukwu)
By Kemnagum Ken Okorie, attorney and member of the Editorial Board of USAfrica.
The voice that soothes my soul,
And transports my being
To realms I lose control,
My lips, the words can’t utter
My eyes tears can’t hold back
Whither thou, Osinachi, The angelic voice
The cry I find myself cry
Sans effort, as my tears simply flow
I effortfully unable to control
For a Saint is truly gone
Osinachi, you indeed were
The angel with voice that sang
In pain, yet I recall,
And for discipline I also pray
To seek Jesus while he can be found
For so your injunction was
Faithful one, you indeed were
Osinachi, the angel of song
Yes, even the shout I’d dare not shout
Simply escapes my mouth
As I, unable to understand
Why the Saint so soon is gone
Never to again hear,
Osinachi, the voice of an Angel
From when I first the voice heard
I longed for the day I would behold
In person the wonder so magical,
Yes so spiritually impacting,
Divine messenger so uplifting
Osinachi The angel that sang
That I may serve Him in truth and spirit
For that too you admonished.
As I try to sing the Alleluia, Alleluia
Yet unable the words vocalize
Simply my spirit hums Amen, Amen
As would Osinachi the Angel singing