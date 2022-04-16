USAfrica: Ode to the Angelic Voice (Tribute to Osinachi Nwachukwu). By Ken Okorie

Ode To The Angelic Voice (Tribute to Osinachi Nwachukwu)

By Kemnagum Ken Okorie, attorney and member of the Editorial Board of USAfrica.

The voice that soothes my soul,

And transports my being

To realms I lose control,

My lips, the words can’t utter

My eyes tears can’t hold back

Whither thou, Osinachi, The angelic voice

The cry I find myself cry

Sans effort, as my tears simply flow

I effortfully unable to control

For a Saint is truly gone

Osinachi, you indeed were

The angel with voice that sang

In pain, yet I recall,

And for discipline I also pray

To seek Jesus while he can be found

For so your injunction was

Faithful one, you indeed were

Osinachi, the angel of song

Yes, even the shout I’d dare not shout

Simply escapes my mouth

As I, unable to understand

Why the Saint so soon is gone

Never to again hear,

Osinachi, the voice of an Angel

From when I first the voice heard

I longed for the day I would behold

In person the wonder so magical,

Yes so spiritually impacting,

Divine messenger so uplifting

Osinachi The angel that sang

That I may serve Him in truth and spirit

For that too you admonished.

As I try to sing the Alleluia, Alleluia

Yet unable the words vocalize

Simply my spirit hums Amen, Amen

As would Osinachi the Angel singing

