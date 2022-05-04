Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Beheading of Nigerian soldiers in Imo is barbaric, tragic, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army, the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Matthew, who were brutally murdered by terrorists in Imo State.

The deceased soldiers were beheaded after being shot by terrorists parading as unknown gunmen on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army. The corpses were inhumanely treated and gleefully posted on social media platforms.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday May 4, 2022, in Abuja, said he joined fellow citizens in expressing deep sense of shock over the unfortunate incident.

Buhari, who condemned the barbarism of the perpetrators of the incident and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, described it as alien to all cultures and civilizations.

He, therefore, directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of the barbaric acts and bring them to justice.

Buhari also called on all communities, regional and national leaders to “speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident.”

Gunmen on Saturday shot dead two military personnel who recently got married, and then beheaded them, an action which bore the signature of Boko Haram.

The gunmen ambushed the couple while on a ride and killed them before cutting their heads. They also filmed the gory scene.

It remains to be seen to what extent the Buhari marching orders will be obeyed this time.

A military source who knows the couple, said: “It’s so sad that we soldiers are no safer, the man (A.M Linus) was a member of the 19 regular intakes while his wife was of the 79RI.

“They were on their way to Imo state on Saturday when the incident happened. You won’t believe these gunmen as we speak still used their phones to make calls to their family members, making jest of them and threatening to kill them as well.

“The man still has a father, his brother is also a soldier working at a battalion in Kaduna. The lady was also raped before they were beheaded.”

Under President Buhari, terrorists have become daring. NAN

