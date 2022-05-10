USAfrica: Rihanna to launch her Skincare and Beauty brands across Africa on May 27

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!,” the mom-to-be recently announced in an Instagram post. On May 27, the labels will be dropping in the following African countries: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

This announcement follows Fenty revealing that Bling Empire star Kane Lim is the newest ambassador of both Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, the release of Fenty Skin’s “Cookies N Clean” Detox Face Mask and the restock of Fenty Eau de Parfum from Fenty Beauty.