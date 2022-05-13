USAfrica BrkNEWS: Twitter purchase deal “temporarily on hold”, says Musk.

Elon Musk says The most talked about purchase of the world’s leading micro-blogging app Twitter by the world’s richest billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted a few minutest ago is “temporarily on hold” — apparently by Musk.

It’s an issue regarding the social network report on its filing with SEC about the percentage of false or spam accounts within its 226 million monetizable daily active users. He stated early Friday May 13, 2022 that “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

He has a deal in progress to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. By Chido Nwangwu, USAfricaonline.com

