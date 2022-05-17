Deadly explosion in Nigeria’s northern largest city heighten fear, insecurity

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

A major explosion in Tuesday morning in the commercial and predominantly migrant section of Kano State, known as Sabon Gari, in the Fagge Local Government has heightened the concerns and sense of apprehension by the settler communities in the area — especially the Igbo from the south East of Nigeria–regarding their safety.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samaila Shuaibu Dikko, the State Police Commissioner specifically said “it was a gas explosion at a welding workshop. The workshop uses a gas cylinder, which exploded and affected an old building of a school, that collapsed on people.”

He added that “Four persons have died and a rescue mission is ongoing to find out more that may be trapped under the rubbles. Let me confirm to you that it is a gas explosion. It is not a bomb blast as widely speculated.”

USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com note that the rising wave of insecurity across most of the country especially in the area historically referred to as “northern Nigeria” and the “middle belt” by all manner of violent groups and “unknown gunmen” have left the worries of insecurity on the efront burner of most events in Nigeria.

