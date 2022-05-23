Jarvis Christian University in Texas to host Workforce jobs, business fair

Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Texas and the Workforce Solutions of East Texas will host a workforce fair for the public from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the E.W. Rand Center Gymnasium on the University campus. Representatives from all industries are hiring, including warehousing, manufacturing, retail trade, daycare centers, law enforcement, real estate rental and leasing, restaurants, hotels and staffing services.

Jarvis Christian University’s Adult and Continuing Education serves in partnership with East Texas Council of Governments, as an affiliate-site access point for 14 counties in rural East Texas. Masks and hand sanitizers will be available at the entrance of the Auxiliary Gym but are optional. Optional free COVID-19 testing will be set up for those who wish to be tested.

For this event, contact Robert Reagins at (903) 747-1330 or go to East Texas Workforce.org for more information.

USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com note that Dr. Lester C. Newman, a seasoned educator and administrator, became the 12th president of Jarvis Christian College (JCC) on April 2, 2012. By Chido Nwangwu

