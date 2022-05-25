Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

USAfrica: Peter Obi on Why he quit PDP and its presidential primary.



By Chido Nwangwu

Peter Obi, a prominent aspirant for Nigeria’s presidency for the 2023 elections and former Governor of Anambra State in the south eastern Nigeria, has confirmed to USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com through one of his trusted, senior advisers that he has quit the PDP and its presidential ticket primary, scheduled for the end of May, 2022.

Obi has also sent a letter to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, titled, ‘Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest’.

Obi, a successful businessman and policy issues analyst informed Ayu, an ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (who is also seeking the ticket), announced: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.”

He added “It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.”

Obi cautioned that “Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.”

