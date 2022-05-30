Nigeria’s ruling APC party begins screening of presidential aspirants for 2023 election

NAN reports that no fewer than 25 APC presidential aspirants are to contest for the party’s presidential ticket for 2023 election.

The list of the presidential aspirants includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State; Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who was until recently, the Minister of Transportation.

Others are former Minister of Niger Delta Development , Sen. Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Former Imo Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, and his Ebonyi counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi as well as Tein Jack-Rich are also in the race.

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former President of the Senate, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Abubakar are also in the race.

Others are President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, former Zamfara Governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima, the only APC female aspirant, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Robert Borroffice, Pastor Nicholas Nwagbo and a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole.

The APC has scheduled its presidential primary for June 6 to 8. (NAN notes that this report has been edited by Yakubu Uba and Idris Abdulrahman)