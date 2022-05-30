Nigeria’s ruling APC party begins screening of presidential aspirants for 2023 election

By
USAfricaLIVE
-
0
Bola_Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos and APC Presidential aspirant

POLITICS: Nigeria’s ruling APC party begins screening of presidential aspirants for 2023 election.

By Emmanuel Mogbede, NAN: The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the screening of its aspirants for 2023 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening which is taking place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja would last for two days.

A source in the party said its former National Chairman,  Chief John Odigie Oyegun, woud lead the seven-man Presidential Screening Committee (PSC).

NAN reports that no fewer than 25 APC presidential aspirants are to contest for the party’s presidential ticket for 2023 election.
The list of the presidential aspirants includes Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State; Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who was until recently, the Minister of Transportation.
Others are former Minister of Niger Delta Development , Sen. Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and former Minister of State for Education,  Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.
Former Imo Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, and his Ebonyi counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi as well as Tein Jack-Rich are also in the race.
Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti  Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former President of the Senate,  Sen. Ken Nnamani, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Abubakar are also in the race.
Others are President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan,  former Zamfara Governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima, the only APC female aspirant, Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Robert Borroffice, Pastor Nicholas Nwagbo and a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole.
The APC has scheduled its presidential primary for June 6 to 8. (NAN notes that this report has been edited by Yakubu Uba and Idris Abdulrahman)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.