Ike & Beatrice Ekweremadu charged by UK Metro Police with conspiracy offences of organ harvesting

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team announced the charges earlier, today, stating that “The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

[Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.” Ike Ekweremadu is former deputy President of the Senate of Nigeria.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.”

The Metro Police added that “a child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.” It said that “criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details.

